The following recent incidents were among those that the Auburn Police Department responded to:
•violation of a stop-work order and authorized land disturbance permit requirement on Crest Pointe Court, where trees were being removed without the proper permitting.
•criminal trespass at a Jockey Lane residence, where the complainant reported a female that used to live next door comes over and asks to stay the night.
•commercial vehicle parking violation on Main Street, where a wrecker was parked against a city ordinance.
•property maintenance and junk vehicle on Main Street, where code enforcement issues were reported.
