The following incidents were recently reported to the Winder Police Department:
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug related objects; speeding July 20 at N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license; fail to yield when entering intersection-with injuries July 20 at Hwy. 211 NW, where a car crash with injuries occurred.
• Simple battery: disorderly conduct July 21 at 113 Duke St., where a man barricaded himself inside his residence after he reportedly walked up to the front porch of a neighbor’s residence, where two men were standing in the front yard being “loud and disorderly” and told them his family was the mafia and that they would kill them. One of the men told police the man was yelling, “I Mafia, You Die.” Police eventually entered his home, where he was found sleeping.
• Criminal damage to property; criminal trespass July 21 at Swensen St., Bethlehem, where a man working a construction site reported someone was driving his construction equipment around the site after he and his coworkers left work.
• Felony arrest warrant (2) July 21 at Porter St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Identity fraud July 21 at 25 E Midland Ave., where an 18-year-old reported his identity was stolen.
• Criminal trespass July 21 at 297 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., where a woman reported her mailbox damaged.
• Disorderly conduct; disturbing the peace; cursing, abusing officer making arrest July 21 at 41 Williams Ct., where a man was arrested after yelling at his wife during a domestic dispute.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz. July 22 at 208 N Broad St., where a prowler was observed by police.
• Theft by taking July 21 at 88 Monroe Hwy., where a man reported his prescription medication was stolen from his vehicle while parked at Victor Lord dog park.
• Criminal trespass July 22 at 5 Dogwood Dr., where a man reported his vehicle damaged.
• Disorderly conduct July 25 at 228 N Broad St., where a man was impersonating a cop using sirens and blue lights and running another vehicle off the road.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug related objects July 26 at W Athens St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Terroristic threats; false imprisonment; burglary; battery-Family Violence; battery; simple battery; simple assault; driving without a valid license; safety belt violation; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; disorderly conduct; cruelty to children; felony arrest warrant July 23 after a man cornered and physically assaulted his ex-wife’s boyfriend, threatened to kill them both, took his juvenile daughter home with him and barricaded himself in his home from police.
• Driving without a valid license; obstructing an intersection July 23 at 95 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Felony arrest warrant July 23 at 95 SR 53, where an inmate transport with Hoschton Police Department occurred.
• Simple battery-Family Violence (2) July 23 at 279 Ryan Road, where a man threatened his ex-wife.
• Arrest warrant July 25 at 56 Maynard St., where a welfare check was requested on a man with an active warrant suspected by his baby’s mother to have been held captive as a sex slave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.