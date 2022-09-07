The following incidents were recently reported to the Winder Police Department Aug. 25-31:
- Arrest warrant serviced Aug. 31 at 2900 University Parkway, Lawrenceville, where an inmate transport occurred.
- Damage to property Aug. 30 at 138 W Athens Street, Winder, where a man reported someone his vehicle was damaged when someone opened their door too far and dinged it while parked in a parking lot.
- Attempting or conspiring to commit financial transaction fraud Aug. 30 at 373 Resource Parkway, Winder, where a woman reported someone tried to pose as her boss via email requesting her to write and overnight a check for $65,987.
- Warrant serviced Aug. 30 at 152 Monroe Highway, Winder, where a hit and run occurred.
- Aggravated assault; hit and run; reckless driving; improper passing in no passing zone Aug. 30 at 152 Monroe Highway, where a hit and run occurred.
- Driving while license suspended; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; no insurance Aug. 29 at 178 N Broad Street, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- No insurance; improper use of central turn lane; expire license plate Aug. 29 at N Broad Street, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person Aug. 29 at 660 Iris Lane, Winder, where a woman reported fraudulent activity in her email regarding an online subscription she didn’t sign up for.
- No insurance Aug. 29 at N Center Street, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Possession of methamphetamine; crossing guard lines of correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs Aug. 28 at 652 Barrow Park Drive, Winder, where a woman was found with drugs during a transport.
- Affray (fighting); hold for other agency Aug. 28 at 121 W Midland Ave., Winder, where three women were involved in a physical altercation.
- Panhandling Aug. 28 at 168 W May Street, Winder, where a woman was holding a sign asking for money on the side of the road.
- Hold for other agency; no insurance Aug. 27 at Lee Street, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Driving without valid license; speeding Aug. 26 at S Broad Street, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted
- Criminal trespass (Family Violence) – damage of $500 or less; obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls Aug. 26 at 8 N Broad Street, Winder, where a man and his stepson got into an argument that led damage to his vehicle.
- DUI-alcohol (less safe); improper lane chance Aug. 26 at 285 N Broad Street, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Theft by taking Aug. 26 at 381 W Candler Street, Winder, where a man reported a DeWalt toolbox stolen.
- Theft by taking- motor vehicle (over $1,500-Felony) Aug. 26 at 128 E Wright Street, Winder, where a motorcycle was reported stolen from a man’s front yard.
- Abandoned vehicle Aug. 25 at Church Street, Winder, where a vehicle parked partially in the roadway unoccupied with the doors locked was towed.
