The Winder Police Department reported the following incidents Dec. 8-14:
• Arrest warrant serviced Dec. 14 at 180 W Athens St., where an employer reported an employee with a warrant.
• Arrest warrant serviced Dec. 14 at 17 Monroe Hwy., where an urban camper was observed in a public parking lot.
• Arrest warrant serviced Dec. 13 at 300 S Broad St., where a suspicious person was reported walking on the side of the road.
• Driving while license suspended Dec. 13 at 7 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Discharge of firearms, similar devices Dec. 13 at 217 Bayou Lane, where a man accidentally shot himself in the forehead with an AR-15.
• Arrest warrant serviced Dec. 13 at 15 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz. Dec. 12 at 113 E Athens St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Theft of lost or mislaid property Dec. 12 at 39 E May St., where a woman mistakenly misplaced her wallet.
• Driving while license suspended; seat belts violation; headlight requirements; knowing driving a motor vehicle on a suspended license Dec. 11 at E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement; arrest warrant Dec. 11 at 186 W May St., where an arrest warrant was attempted at a residence.
• Arrest warrant; reckless driving; obscured or missing license plates; defective tires Dec. 10 at Horton St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; refusal to leave premised when requested; disturbing the peace Dec. 10 at 416 Exchange Blvd., where a movie theater employee reported teenagers being rude, not abiding by the rated R policy and were asked to leave but refused.
• Arrest warrant; simple battery-Family Violence; criminal trespass Dec. 10 in regards to a physical domestic dispute.
• Arrest warrant serviced Dec. 9 at 39 E May St., where a welfare check was conducted.
• Hit and run; DUI-alcohol; failure to yield Dec. 8 at Loganville Hwy., where an accident with injuries occurred.
• Possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug related objects Dec. 8 at S Jackson St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Abandoned vehicle with its hazard lights on reported Dec. 8 at Loganville Hwy, at the entrance of Yargo Township.
• Criminal trespass Dec. 8 at 93 E May St., where a suspicious person was reported.
