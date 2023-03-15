The following are incidents recently reported to the Winder Police Department:
• Simple battery-Family Violence March 2 where a man showed up to his girlfriend’s work and became aggressive with one of her coworkers.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug related objects; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; headlight requirement; window tint violation March 1 at E Wright St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Striking fixed object; criminal trespass-damage of $500 or less Feb. 28 at 102 Circle Dr., where a woman reported a semi-truck pulling a trailer struck the chain-link fence surrounding her yard.
•
DUI-alcohol; improper lane change; use of center lane March 2 at N Broad St., where a vehicle accident with injuries occurred.
• No insurance; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration March 3 at 6 W May Street, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Theft by taking; entering automobile or other motor vehicles with intent to commit theft or felony; financial transaction card theft March 3 at 445 Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Bethlehem, where a man reported his wallet was stolen from his work truck and unauthorized transactions were made on his bank account.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz; possession and use of drug related objects; operating unregistered vehicle; expired license plate; view obstructed (windshield) March 3 at N Beulah St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving while license suspended March 4 at N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant; crossing guard lines of correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs March 4 at 84 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., where a warrant attempt was made and officers found narcotics inside the suspect’s sock when being booked into jail.
• Theft by taking March 4 at 72 McNeal Rd., where a woman reported her helmet stolen from her scooter.
• Arrest warrant March 4 at 209 James Albert Johnson Ave., where a man with an active warrant was involved in a dispute over washing a vehicle in a parking lot.
• Hit and run; improper lane change March 4 at S Broad St, where a woman’s car was sideswiped another car crossing the center lane but couldn’t identify the make or model of the vehicle.
• Arrest warrant March 5 at 133 Sentry Ct., where a man with active felony probation warrants was arrested at his residence.
• Arrest warrant March 5 at 233 N Broad St., where police ran the tag of a vehicle registered to a man with an active warrant.
• Aggravated assault; reckless conduct March 5 at 206 2nd St., where two men were shooting at each other during a domestic dispute.
• Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug related objects; crossing guard lines of correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; possession of methamphetamine; possession of cocaine; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance March 6 at 72 McNeal Rd., where a man wanted for a parole violation was arrested.
• Arrest warrant; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug related objects March 7 at 183 W Athens St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Damage to property arch 7 at Gainesville Hwy., where a man reported a deer hit his vehicle.
• Simple battery-Family Violence; driving while license suspended March 7 at 494 Valleyview Dr., where a woman reported her fiancé slapped her in the face.
• DUI-drugs; marijuana possession less than 1 oz; following too closely March 7 at E May St., where a vehicle accident with injuries occurred.
• Hold for other agency March 3 at E Midland Ave., where an officer ran the tag of a vehicle owned by a man wanted out of Hall County.
• Theft by taking March 8 at 124 2nd St., where a woman reported an unknown suspect stole he son’s bicycle and basketball.
