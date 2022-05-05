A recently resigned employee from the Statham Police Department (SPD), Theodore Bedell, was arrested and booked into Jackson County Detention Center on May 4 as an employee with SPD.
On May 5, Chief Ira Underwood advised in a press release that Bedell was released of his duties April 27 after he turned in his volunteer resignation to the SPD, which is not indicated on his booking May 4.
According to Underwood, while employed with SPD, “Bedell presented himself in a professional manner and provided a sense of safety for the Statham community.”
“His resignation to seek a better employment opportunity and his arrest have no bearing on the Statham Police Department or the City of Statham,” said Underwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.