The Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade.
The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants.
The Red Cross, which supplies 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply, has had to limit blood product distributions to hospitals as a result of the shortage. In fact, some hospitals may not receive 1 in 4 blood products they need.
The most critically needed blood types are type O positive, O negative and platelets.
Type O positive is the most transfused blood type and can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type. 38 percent of the population has O positive blood, making it the most common.
Type O negative is the universal blood type and what emergency room personnel use when there is no time to determine the blood type of patients in the most serious situations.
Platelets are the clotting portion of blood, which must be transfused within five days of donation. Nearly half of all platelet donations are given to patients undergoing cancer treatments.
While these are the most critically needed blood types at this time, all blood types are needed to help the blood crisis.
Since blood cannot be manufactured or stockpiled and can only be made available through the kindness of volunteer donors.
The Red Cross blood drives accept either “power red” donations, regular blood donations or both.
“Power red” donations collect the red cells but returns most of the plasma and platelets to the donor. These donors must meet specific eligibility requirements and have type A negative, B negative or O blood.
Regular blood donations are the most common type of donation, which approximately a pint of 'whole blood' is given. This type of blood donation usually takes about an hour.
The Red Cross encourages all who are eligible to consider booking an appointment to donate blood during one of the following blood drives coming up around Barrow County.
Donors are asked to book as early as possible at www.redcrossblood.org/give.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
• Perry Rainey Center, 16 College Street Auburn, Ga. 30011
1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
7:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
• Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building, 5040 Hwy. 53
2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 28
• Bethlehem First United Methodist Church, 709 Christmas Avenue
2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
