Registration is open for the Winder Lion's Sandlot Game, presented by the Sgt. Dewey Allen Memorial.
The game is set Oct. 8 at 10 a.m.
All players who played in the pee wee league (8U) and any advanced t-ball players (6U) can play.
In the Sandlot Game, the kids call the shots. They pick the teams, they coach and they play.
It's completely free and a favorite among parents and players.
To sign up, visit facebook.com/groups/445730126140461
