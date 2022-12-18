Danny Rampey

Danny Rampey

Danny Rampey, the District 116 State Representative-elect was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with burglarizing a residence he manages at Magnolia Estates of Winder Assisted Living Center.

According to Barrow County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), Rampey, 67, of Statham, broke into the residence and took a quantity of a controlled substance from the unit.

