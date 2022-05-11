Retail growth in Barrow County hasn’t gone unnoticed by its residents, however, the monetary impact the retail boom has had on the county may come as a shock to many longtime residents, especially those who aren’t taking too well to the seemingly endless growth that continues to flourish. Although there’s plenty of downsides to a growing and changing Barrow, when it comes to retail, residents are no longer forced to travel to other counties to spend their money, thereby enabling Barrow to keep those dollars within its own borders.
Demographer Mark Kooyman performed extensive research on the topic of retail in Barrow, and his findings paint a telling picture of how much the county has grown commercially and how it can benefit from bringing in new retail categories in the years to come.
According to a 2022 report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, general retail and auto dealers are the two sustainable retail categories, which matched the dollar amount in retailer sales with retail spending in the county.
According to the 2022 report, in the general retail category, which includes stores like Wal-Mart and Target, sales in Barrow County totaled $137 million, which is only $1 million more than what Barrow residents spent in the same retail category over the same time period.
Similarly, but on a larger scale, in the auto dealerships category, $238 million was spent by residents while $294 million was sold by retailers in the same category.
According to Kooyman’s report, an interesting winning retail category in Barrow has been pet supply stores, namely the PetsMart in Bethlehem. After a 100 percent loss in 2019, with the county spending $4 million at pet supply stores in other counties. Since 2019, however, Kooyman reported a 48% increase, with $6.7 million being brought into Barrow County in the pet supply category alone.
The report referenced by Kooyman also reported $320 million in overall retail sales, with $50 million of those dollars coming from non-Barrow residents.
What’s more, grocery stores are expected to bring in $183,286,200 and home centers, like Home Depot, are
expected to draw $329,521,900 in sales.
Other retail categories expected to see major gains include limited service restaurants at $63,822,700, an 18% pull; paint and wallpaper stores at $4,322,700, a 69% pull; and hardware stores at $12,193,500, a 78% pull.
In his presentation, Kooyman also highlighted “retail voids,” which he said the county is missing out on due to residents needing to travel outside of Barrow to spend their money.
The report said Barrow is losing nearly $11 million each year due to the lack of establishments such as bars, office supply stores, optical stores, book stores and men’s clothing stores.
Also reported for 2022, Barrow County residents are projected to spend $66 million at drug/pharmacy stores, $64 million at full-service restaurants, $20.3 million at auto supply and parts stores and $20 million department stores in Barrow.
Roughly $232 million is spent annually by Barrow residents at other types of retail stores including family clothing, women’s clothing, furniture, cosmetic and beauty, home electronics, coffee shops and ice cream parlors, but only $101 million of those sales are being captured inside Barrow County. Meanwhile, $130 million will continue to be lost to other counties.
Other noteworthy figures by Kooyman include retail categories, which Barrow has captured with new retail options becoming available, but is still losing to neighboring counties. For example, in the sporting goods category, Barrow residents spend roughly $9.4 million in 2022, with about $4 millions of those dollars being spent inside the county, but over half of those dollars are still being lost to other counties.
A similar situation is shown in stores selling in tobacco/CBD, jewelry, shoes, home appliances, home furnishings and toys/games.
