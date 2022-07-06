A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held June 29 for Eye MD Surgery Center (EMSC), Barrow's first Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC), located in Bethlehem.
EMSC will offer a variety of eye surgeries including cataract, eyelid and glaucoma surgery to start. Future offerings will include corneal transplantation and intravitreal injections. The primary focus will be cataract surgery.
Construction is completed and EMSC is now in the process of applying for a state license and Medicare accreditation. EMSC plans to accept Medicare, Medicaid, and most commercial medical insurances.
"We hope to perform our first surgery at EMSC in August 2022," said Manan Shah, MD, who started his ophthalmology practice in 2010 and is the only ophthalmologist in Barrow County. Shah serves the Winder and Bethlehem community full time at its one and only location.
Currently, the only location for any surgery is the local hospital, NEGA Barrow.
Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) are a much lower cost, more efficient, and oftentimes better quality care alternative to surgery in the hospital setting.
ASCs typically have staff that specialize in one particular surgical specialty, have newer specialty equipment, can treat a higher volume of patients more quickly than hospitals and the cost of surgery is typically half of the hospital cost.
Most insurances have lower patient cost sharing (copay, coinsurance) for surgery in an ASC compared to a hospital.
One caveat is that ASCs are typically for healthy patients and those with mild, well controlled medical problems. Very sick patients are not candidates for surgery in an ASC and must have surgery in a hospital setting.
For the past 12 years, Shah has had to take local patients out of the county to ASC's in Gwinnett County for surgery. "Transportation is a big issue for our elderly patients. A family member or friend has to accompany patients on the day of surgery as they cannot drive after surgery as they have had anesthesia/IV sedation," said Shah.
"Furthermore, as we all know, transportation costs have significantly increased. Having a local ASC with the latest cataract surgery equipment in Barrow County will be a great benefit to the local community of Barrow and surrounding counties."
Manan Shah, MD, is originally from Tifton. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Biology from Emory University in Atlanta, GA and his MD degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, DC. He completed an Ophthalmology Residency at Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago, IL and then an additional Cornea Fellowship at the University of Cincinnati. After practicing in New York and New Jersey for four years, he returned home to Georgia in 2010. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and is also Board-Certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology.
