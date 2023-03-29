The River Hills Church is celebrating Easter at the Innovation Amphitheater with a huge family service on Easter Sunday followed by an Easter egg hunt.
Pr-registration is encouraged to help the church plan for the day.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The River Hills Church is celebrating Easter at the Innovation Amphitheater with a huge family service on Easter Sunday followed by an Easter egg hunt.
Pr-registration is encouraged to help the church plan for the day.
Gates will open at 10 a.m. and the service begins at 10:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, visit the check-in tent before service to get a wristband and hunt time and sign a release form for each child participating in the egg hunt. Further information will be sent via email in the event of a rainy day.
To register, visit https://riverhillschurch.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1638511.
The Innovation Amphitheater is located at 1005 Austin Road in Winder.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.