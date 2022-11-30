Robert McLocklin

Robert McLocklin of Statham was elected Nov. 8 to represent Barrow County on the Oconee River Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD). He will serve a four-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

McLocklin was raised on a farm that spans generations. His family was instrumental in beginning some of the programs and trucking agencies serving today’s farmers. McLocklin Farms created a co-op, which became Farmers Mutual Exchange/Gold Kist.

