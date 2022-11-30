Robert McLocklin of Statham was elected Nov. 8 to represent Barrow County on the Oconee River Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD). He will serve a four-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
McLocklin was raised on a farm that spans generations. His family was instrumental in beginning some of the programs and trucking agencies serving today’s farmers. McLocklin Farms created a co-op, which became Farmers Mutual Exchange/Gold Kist.
Cotton, cows, and chickens were the focus of the 700-800 acre farm. As conservation practices were being put into place across the country, McLocklin Farms, utilized terracing practices and grassed waterways to control water flow.
McLocklin plans to bring conservation programs to the local schools and to encourage the next generation to be involved in conservation efforts through the Oconee River SWCD.
McLocklin moved from land farming into retail farm efforts and spent his working career there. He currently produces hickory nuts on his small 10-acre farm. He sat on the Barrow County Planning Commission Board for a number of years before retiring. His current work includes collecting data for pear growers like USA Pears and sharing that information with local schools.
The Oconee River Soil and Water Conservation District is a unit of state government that directs natural resource management programs in Barrow, Jackson, Clarke and Oconee Counties. The District works with farmers, landowners, homeowners and with other units of government to educate and actively promote programs and practices that support the conservation, and use and development of soil, water and related resources. More information can be found at https://www.gacd.us/oconeeriver.
