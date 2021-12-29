Robin Martinelli announced her candidacy for the special election to fill the vacancy of the District 4 seat on the Barrow County Board of Commissioners following the recent death of county commissioner Isaiah Berry.
The special election will be held on March 15, 2022.
Her campaign motto is “preserving traditions while embracing opportunities," and her approach to serving the county will center around keeping Barrow’s growth steady while still holding onto what’s important to its residents, according to her candidacy announcement.
Politically, she considers herself a “devout Republican.”
“I care about taxes and potholes,” she said, adding that her transparent management style and leadership skills are what makes her believe she would make a good candidate to serve on Barrow's BOC.
“I just care. A lot," she said.
Martinelli was born and raised in Snellville and graduated from South Gwinnett High School.
"I rode my tricycle and bicycle and made mud pies on Scenic Highway 124," she said.
She’s been an entrepreneur since 1986 and has practiced as a licensed private investigator in Georgia and Alabama for over two decades.
She’s a wife and mother of three grown children. Her husband of over 20 years is a retired law enforcement officer in Gwinnett County, her oldest daughter is an investigator with the Decatur Police Department and her youngest daughter is a corporal at Winder Police Department. Her son is a full-time college student.
Martinelli is a recent amputee and bears her husband’s and two daughters’ badge numbers on her artificial leg.
Martinelli said she got involved in politics in Barrow County when she had a ramp built at her house shortly after having her leg amputated in 2019.
“We can get ahead of things right now, talk about traffic, bridges and projects, apply for grants and talk to people. I want to be proactive, not reactive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.