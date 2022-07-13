Rockwell Universalist Church in Winder is celebrating 183 years Aug. 7 at its 11 a.m. service with a potluck lunch to follow.
The Rockwell Universalist Church was originally organized in 1839 and is the second oldest Universalist Church in Georgia. The location is near the original site of Rockwell School and Rockwell Masonic Lodge. From 1861-1865, the site was used by Confederate soldiers for enlistment and drilling.
The church was reorganized in 1867 by Dr. L.F.W. Andrews as the first Universalist Church of then Jackson County, which he called Mulberry Church. In 1881, the present building was erected and the name changed to Rockwell Church and the land was deeded to the church by Paul Hill.
The church was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) in 1985 and was deemed architecturally significant as a "good example" of its type of post-Civil War rural churches. It was also deemed significant as one of few Universalist churches ever to exist in the state of Georgia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.