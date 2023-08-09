Rocky’s in Auburn reopened with a successful ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, July 28.
Bel Outwater, chair of the Auburn Downtown Development Authority, and Auburn Councilman Taylor Sisk representing the mayor, welcomed new owner Tonya Tucker and assisted in the ribbon cutting while a number of staff, customers and family looked on.
“I am excited for the opportunity to become a part of the food options available to residents of Auburn and the surrounding areas, and the city has been so welcoming,” said Tucker. “We have done a lot of work to improve equipment and in-house repairs to better serve the community and have added new menu items and house-made dressings. To use my love of cooking in a family restaurant has been my dream for many years. We take pride in every order and hope lots of people will enjoy our food and service."
Located across from Burel Park in the heart of downtown Auburn, Rocky’s has been a popular pizza restaurant in the city for many years. It features a variety of handmade pizzas, calzones and strombolis, as well as subs, wings, desserts and more. “Those who are past customers of Rocky’s will still find many of its tried-and-true menu items.” Tucker said.
Frank Locchetta of Braselton ate at Rocky’s three times during it’s soft pre-opening. “I’ve tried a variety,” he said. “The pizzas and strombolis are great, and the wings are the best I’ve ever had.”
Rocky’s is located at 1365 4th Ave., phone 770-682-6111. Current hours are Thursday 4 to 9 p.m., Friday 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Takeout and delivery are available.
