This school year, Barrow County Schools will resume attendance notifications, which were paused the past two years due to COVID-19.
Georgia Compulsory Education Law mandates school attendance for students between the ages of 6 and 16 and also applies to younger children once they enter school.
According to the law, parents are responsible for enrolling and sending their children to school and the school staff is responsible for enforcing this law. Any student who has more than five unexcused absences in a school year is truant.
After more than five unexcused absences, a letter will be sent notifying parents/guardians of the attendance policy and that failure to comply with the law may result in consequences for both students and guardians.
For more details about excused and unexcused absences and possible consequences, read the School Attendance and Georgia's Compulsory Education Law section of BCSS's Student Handbook. School handbooks will also have more information about procedures for excused absences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.