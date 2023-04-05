The Georgia Laws of Life Essay Contest announced Wednesday the local honorable mentions and school and grade winners for the 2022-2023 contest. Rotary Club of Winder partners with Apalachee and Winder-Barrow High Schools as well as Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy and Bethlehem Christian Academy.
Since 1999, the Georgia Laws of Life Essay Contest has impacted over 807,000 students. Inspired by the power of simple quotes, or "Laws of Life", Sir John Templeton established the writing competition in 1987 to encourage young people to embrace the wisdom of these sayings, which he believed, when followed, helps everyone live their best lives.
In their essays, students use a law to reflect on values that mean the most to them – values such as generosity, courage, perseverance, honesty, integrity and compassion. Teachers at participating Georgia schools select the best work among their students to enter in the contest.
Rotary clubs across Georgia conduct the Laws of Life Essay Contest through the nonprofit Georgia Rotary Districts Character Education Program, Inc (GRDCEP). Rotary Club members volunteer to read and judge essays, serve on the contest’s Board of Directors, and volunteer their professional expertise to help build character and ethical literacy among students. “The essay contest is an opportunity for Rotary clubs to share their Service Above Self motto with local students and schools,” said Carol Walker, executive director of Georgia Laws of Life.
Rotary Clubs across the state have partnered with local schools on the contest for years, but many had to take a break during the pandemic. “COVID was especially hard on school teachers and students. We are so glad that high school teachers and students have bounced back and are participating in this very beneficial contest ,” said Beth McIntyre, former board chair for GRDCEP, the organization that administers the contest.
McIntyre also serves as contest chair for the Rotary Club of Winder. “I am pleased to have more than thirty students to honor at our recognition banquet this year. High school students in Barrow County have not just bounced back from Covid, they are more successful than ever before.”
For the 2022-23 contest, a total of 32,401 Georgia students wrote essays. Georgia Laws of Life and 66 participating Rotary clubs throughout the state awarded $20,000 in cash prizes. Cash awards go to 199 school winners, grade winners and select teachers from 66 high schools.
Additional students receive honorable mention recognition. Throughout the spring, winning students will read their essays for enthusiastic audiences at local and district-wide Rotary Club meetings and at regional Rotary conferences. Georgia Laws of Life will also feature winning students reading their essays in social media.
The Georgia Laws of Life Essay Contest is made possible through the support of local Rotary Clubs, individual donors, corporations, and a grant from the John Templeton Foundation.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
9TH GRADE
- Emma Mann, Winder Barrow High School
- Julian Andino, Winder Barrow High School
- Todd Lane, Winder-Barrow High School
- Jake Owensby, Bethlehem Christian Academy
- Tucker Scoggins, Bethlehem Christian Academy
- Nina Zheng, Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy
- Yaretzi Solano, Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy
10TH GRADE
- Alexander Toledo, Bethlehem Christian Academy
- Weston Haney, Bethlehem Christian Academy
- Kenna Amiscaray, Bethlehem Christian Academy
- Ellie Lalaian, Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy
- Hannah Soliman, Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy
- Guadalupe Zamarripa, Apalachee High School
- Kessenger Lor, Apalachee High School
- Kyleigh Hardy, Apalachee High School
11TH GRADE
- Alissandra Murray, Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy
- Kaden Pitzer, Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy
- Kailyn Lor, Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy
- Braden Passman, Bethlehem Christian Academy
- Elijah Goddard, Bethlehem Christian Academy
- Johnny Dickinson, Bethlehem Christian Academy
12TH GRADE
- Del Harvey, Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy
- Olivia Little, Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy
- Alexandra Parish, Bethlehem Christian Academy
- Andrew Swanson, Bethlehem Christian Academy
- Connor Hilton, Bethlehem Christian Academy
- Laura Lapp, Bethlehem Christian Academy
GRADE WINNERS
9TH GRADE
- Shane Bremer, Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy
10TH GRADE
- Macee Powell, Bethlehem Christian Academy
11TH GRADE
- Simon Carnathan, Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy
- Addy Vann, Bethlehem Christian Academy
12TH GRADE
- Wyatt Fox, Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy
- Brady Logan, Bethlehem Christian Academy
SCHOOL WINNERS
- Olivia Toler, 9th grade, Bethlehem Christian Academy
- Chloe Hebert, 10th grade, Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy
STATE FINALIST
- Chloe Hebert , 10th grade, Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy
