Rural Women In Action held its Black Empowerment event May 7 at the Wimberly Center with help from director of the Winder Housing Authority, Michelle Yawn, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Genesis Center and Dept. of Public Health, as well as local vendors and community members in attendance.
"When Communities comes together, this is what it looks like," said Tammy Kinney, CEO of Rural Women in Action. Let's educate, equip and empower our community."
