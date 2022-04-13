Rural Women In Action (RWA) will host its signature conference , "Information+Transformation=Empowerment Black Excellence" on May 7 at the Wimberly Center at the Wimberly Center for Community Development Pavillion, located at the 163 MLK Jr. Drive in Winder.
According to the founder and CEO of RWA, Tammy Kinney, "Rural Women In Action’s mission is to educate, equip and empower rural communities through public awareness and resources. Its four pillars of concern for the community are: substance use disorder, trauma and mental health, HIV/AIDS and domestic violence, which Barrow County community and surrounding rural areas meet the need of education to live a healthy productive life in society with dignity and respect.
"Our community's need for healing, the opioid addiction and mental health issues has taken a hold in our community. Let's be the change," said Tammy Kinney.
Statements from sponsors and allies of the RWA conference:
"AHF applauds the work of Rural Women in Action, as the impact of both health issues continue to disproportionately impact women of color and all who are living in rural communities throughout our nation," said W. Imara Canady, national director of communications and community engagement for the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF),
"Time to make history for our future by take a backwards glance at our past of exclusions to the future of all inclusion which will lead to the healing of us all," said Samuel Hutchins, CEO of Hope 4Xavier Foundation.
"With all that has taken place since the pandemic hit our country, our counties and communities we all have suffering in many ways. Some families lost numerous families members from COVID-19. Then the opioid crisis has made a statement for itself. We have been losing and are losing many young men and women from overdosing as I speak not to mention just the straight out violent crimes that sometimes result in someone losing their life. With all this being said, the only word that keeps popping up in my mind is 'overwhelming', but we are all in this together and it's to the point where I see no color, especially when we all bleed the same red blood. Let's just try to make this world a better place. We the community can. Please do not miss this event on May 7 you will walk away with something that you will carry with you for life," said Brenda Hudson, Winder Housing Authority Tenant Association.
"We are delighted to team up with RWA to host an event to focus on mental health in our community. With a recent rise in the number of drug overdoses in our community, we must pull together as a commmunity to educate and provide resources to help those who are hurting. It’s time for some real talk. Please join us as we come together as a community on Saturday, May 7. Together, we can break the stigma associated with mental health," said Michelle Yawn, executive director of the Winder Housing Authority.
"Claudine’s Closet was started in 2019 to aid the less fortunate: abuse victims, and displaced individuals including veterans or anyone that needs assistance. So let’s join Rural Women In Action May 7th for Information+Transformation=Empowerment," said Dana Billings CEO of Claudine's Closet.
"It's time for restoration in our community. We all need restoring and coming together as a community helping each other, when great Mmnds join together the blessing of the Lord flows. We as a family of By Faith International Group Ministries want to be a part the restoration. Let’s join Rural Women In Action May 7th," said Pastor Priscilla Baker of By Faith International Group Ministries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.