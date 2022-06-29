Beat the heat this summer and enjoy free concerts at the Sacred Grounds Corner Café in Social Circle every Saturday from 12 to 2 a.m.
The Bluegrass music group, The Flea Pickers, will provide musical entertainment by playing guitars, banjos, mandolins, bass and other instruments. Of the roughly 20 members of this group, the sound is always unique.
On July 7, Sacred Grounds Corner Café will be celebrating its fifth anniversary and will be open to the public from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Claude Wiley, owner of the general store that was in the space before Sacred Grounds was established, will also be there to celebrate his birthday.
Dine inside or out or order take-out from a full menu, including pastries, plates, sandwiches, soups, salads, breakfast, lunch, dinner, happy hour and a wide variety of coffees and desserts, including soft-serve ice cream.
Sacred Grounds Corner Café also supports the local community by raising money through fundraisers.
For more information, call 678-465-9539.
Sacred Grounds Corner Café is located at 109 S. Cherokee Road in Social Circle.
