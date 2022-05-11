Auburn Elementary (AES) and Winder Elementary (WES) students received new car booster seats thanks to Safe Kids Northeast Georgia and their pilot Booster Seat Program for Barrow County.
The Safe Kids Northeast Georgia program focused on Pre-K through first grade students and included an education day about booster seats, which taught students the importance of riding in the backseat of cars. The program also included a measurement day and a free booster seat distribution day.
Between AES and WES, this safety program gave more than 135 high-back booster seats to Barrow families and educated more than 460 students about safety.
“What an asset and partner to have to make an impact in the lives of the students and families of the Barrow County School System (BCSS) and Northeast Georgia Medical Center community,” said BCSS Health Services manager Lance McNamara.
Other community partners who made this event possible include:
WES, AES, BCSS staff and leadership, Winder Police Department, Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Hall County Sheriff's Office, Habersham Sheriff's Office, Safe Kids Georgia, Department of Public Health and the Child Occupant Safety Project
For more information on child seat safety, visit safekidsgeorgia.org/carseats
