Sahmir Short, of Auburn, received a Master's degree in Urban Education and was one of 611 students who graduated from Union University May 21 during spring commencement services of the 197th graduating class at Oman Arena.
Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska delivered the commencement address.
"Don't believe the vanity that we are going to solve it all," Sasse told Union graduates. "Your work is important. But your work is not the means by which you will achieve status or meaning. Your work is the opportunity to live a life of gratitude to God, who has already given you all gifts by grace."
Located in Jackson, Tenn., Union University is a liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. Founded in 1823, Union is the oldest institution relating to the Southern Baptist Convention.
