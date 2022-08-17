Scam

A Winder woman was scammed out of several hundred dollars by a man who identified himself as “Officer Brown” with the Georgia Department of Pardons and Paroles, according to the Winder Police Department (WPD).

Brown told the woman he was calling in reference to her incarcerated daughter, who he said had been recommended for an “Intensive Parole Reentry Program” and needed to finalize the paperwork so her daughter could come home on an ankle monitor within the week.

