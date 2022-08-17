A Winder woman was scammed out of several hundred dollars by a man who identified himself as “Officer Brown” with the Georgia Department of Pardons and Paroles, according to the Winder Police Department (WPD).
Brown told the woman he was calling in reference to her incarcerated daughter, who he said had been recommended for an “Intensive Parole Reentry Program” and needed to finalize the paperwork so her daughter could come home on an ankle monitor within the week.
Brown then asked for payment so the company installing the monitoring equipment could come out and place it in her home. After the woman provided the information, Brown told her the transaction didn’t process. The woman provided Brown with multiple bank cards and a prepaid card number as he continued to advise the transactions wouldn’t process.
Once the payment processed, Brown asked for personal identification confirming her identity, as well as photos of the front and back of all of her identification and bank cards.
Brown then asked for the bank account information to clear up the fraudulent transactions and while they were on the phone, he used Zelle to send himself $200, $125 and $150, however the victim was unaware of the transactions until she received notification from her bank of potential fraud.
The victim also provided Brown with her husband’s personal information after Brown claimed he needed it to run a background check on everyone in the residence.
No suspect has been identified.
Other incidents reported to the WPD from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10 include:
• Arrest warrant-misdemeanor Aug. 4 at 1311 Atlanta Hwy., Bogart, where a man was transferred from Athens Clarke County Police Department who had a warrant for failure to appear.
• Criminal trespass-unlawful entry; theft by taking Aug. 3 at 102 W Athens Street, where a man’s bicycle was reported stolen from his business.
• Brake light requirement; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug related objects Aug. 4 at 233 N Broad Street, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted
• Hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident Aug. 4 at 126 E May Street, where a man reported his car was backed into while parked in a parking lot.
• Theft by deception Aug. 5 at 204 Shields Street, where a woman reported a man who said he worked with the Georgia Department of Pardons and Paroles convinced her to send her personal and bank information in order to get her incarcerated daughter released into a parole program.
• Fraud Aug. 5 at 125 E Midland Avenue, where a woman reported her card was overcharged at a gas pump.
• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; illegal mufflers; obscured or missing license plates Aug. 5 at 189 W Athens Street, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Use of multibeam lighting equipment/failure to dim headlights when approaching from rear; DUI-under 21 .02% or more; furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age Aug. 6 at W Midland Ave., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; theft by taking Aug. 6 at 53 Clifton Drive, where a woman reported two of her vehicles were broken into, rummaged through and items were taken from one of them while parked in her driveway overnight.
• Suspicious activity Aug. 7 at 243 N Broad Street, where a store owner reported someone cut the cable and phone lines of his business.
• Driving while license suspended or revoked; failure to obey traffic control device; hold for other agency Aug. 8 at 39 E May Street, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license; brake lights required Aug. 8 at W May Street, where a traffics stop was conducted
• Arrest warrant; failure to obey traffic control device; driving without a valid license Aug. 8 at 27 W May Street, where a traffic stop was conducted
• Arrest warrant; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; possession and use of drug related objects; arrest warrant-felony Aug. 9 at N Broad Street, where a stolen vehicle came up on the FLOCK system.
• Arrest warrant serviced Aug. 9 at N Jackson Street, where a man known to have a warrant was seen outside of Winder City Hall.
• Criminal trespass Aug. 5 at 17 Monroe Highway, where a woman reported her vehicle was damaged while parked in front of the lobby of WPD.
• Simple battery-Family Violence (FV); simple assault (FV); disorderly conduct; violation of a FV order Aug. 9 at 1506 Box Circle, where yelling and banging was reported during a domestic dispute.
• Damage to property Aug. 10 at 39 E May Street, where a man reported damage to his vehicle while parked outside of Goodwill.
