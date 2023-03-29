The C. Fred Ingram Memorial Scholarship is named in honor of the society's first president and museum curator, who contributed 23 years to the community as a vocational agriculture instructor.
The scholarship was set up by Anne Segars, who was the first female to serve as Barrow County Commission Chairman. Her husband, Glenn Segars, was a member and officer of the first FFA chapter chartered in the State of Georgia, at Statham High School, in January of 1929. He would become a Vocational Agriculture teacher and later assistant commissioner of agriculture in Georgia.
The scholarship is awarded to a graduating Barrow County high school senior planning to study in an agri-business field after high school, such as agriculture, ag education, forestry, landscaping or turf management, food and/or fiber production, culinary arts, ag-related sciences or research, media services related to agribusiness, etc.
The scholarship application is available from the Career Centers of Winder-Barrow High School, Apalachee High School, Barrow Arts & Science Academy or Barrow Foothills. Applications will be reviewed by a committee of the Barrow County Historical Society with award recommendations made to the Board of Trustees. The number of scholarships awarded annually is determined by the trustees.
Awards are $500 per student, with $250 payable to the student’s school of enrollment for the first semester. A letter of acceptance supplied with the application; copy of schedule of first semester coursework provided when available. The student is then responsible for providing a copy of grades for the first semester, and the final $250 will be submitted to the school with the student’s successful attainment of a 3.0 average.
Educators, parents and guardians are encouraged to assist students in making application for the C. Fred Ingram Memorial Agri-Business Scholarship.
Questions can be directed to Historical Society President LeAnne Akin at leanneakin@gmail.com or 229-805-3796.
The deadline to apply for the C. Fred Ingram Memorial Agribusiness Scholarship is March 31. Applications are available through the Career Centers at high schools in Barrow County.
The Barrow County Museum, operated by volunteers of the Barrow County Historical Society, is located at 74 W. Athens St., in Winder, behind the Historic Courthouse. Hours are generally 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Please call the museum at 770-307-1183 to be sure a volunteer is on duty.
