The C. Fred Ingram Memorial Scholarship is named in honor of the society's first president and museum curator, who contributed 23 years to the community as a vocational agriculture instructor.

The scholarship was set up by Anne Segars, who was the first female to serve as Barrow County Commission Chairman. Her husband, Glenn Segars, was a member and officer of the first FFA chapter chartered in the State of Georgia, at Statham High School, in January of 1929. He would become a Vocational Agriculture teacher and later assistant commissioner of agriculture in Georgia.

