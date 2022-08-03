BCSS encourages all families to complete its School Benefit Application to see if student(s) qualify to receive the following benefits for school:
MEAL DISCOUNT:
Updated: August 3, 2022 @ 8:30 pm
BCSS encourages all families to complete its School Benefit Application to see if student(s) qualify to receive the following benefits for school:
MEAL DISCOUNT:
• Free or reduced price ($0.40) for school lunch
ACT & SAT EXAM DISCOUNT:
• Two free SAT exams
• Two free ACT exams
See school counselor with questions
AP EXAM DISCOUNT:
• First test is free
• Additional tests discounted price
See school counselor with questions
COLLEGE APPLICATION DISCOUNT:
• Must request discounted SAT or ACT test first
• 4 college fee vouchers per SAT exam
• 4 college fee vouchers per ACT exam
Get voucher from school counselor or print from College Board website.
ATHLETICS DISCOUNT:
Check with school's athletic director or administration.
NETWORK DISCOUNT:
Discounted fees for internet access and wireless service. Brief details about how to apply below:
