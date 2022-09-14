The Barrow County Board of Education (BOE) recently purchased a two acre property located at Holsenbeck School Road and Highway 82 on Jefferson Highway, which is currently zoned Barrow County intensive community commercial district (C-3).
The applicant, Mike Rice, represented the property owner, Daniel Diaz, who originally applied with the City of Winder to annex and rezone the property into the city's low density, single-family residential zoning district (R-1) to allow for the property to be subdivided into two one-acre lots and a single-family home be built on each lot. After a few months of indecision by Winder officials, the application with the city was withdrawn and the property was sold to the school system.
