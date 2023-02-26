The Board of Education approved the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) VII Resolution and call for election on March 21.
An ESPLOST is the option for a local school system to call a referendum approving a one percent sales tax for school construction and/or retire bond debt. The penny sales tax spreads the responsibility of educating children to all citizens and visitors of the community. Anyone who spends money in Barrow County is funding the ESPLOST, regardless of whether or not the person lives in the county.
If approved by voters, there will be no new sales tax, but an extension of the current sales tax in Barrow County, which will remain at its current level. The referendum will extend the 1% sales tax for education for an additional five years.
Collection of this renewal ESPLOST can only begin after the current ESPLOST expires.
The funds generated through ESPLOST will provide modern, safe and secure school facilities that promote a better future for students and economic growth for the community.
If the ESPLOST is not renewed, the school district will be required to raise property taxes to pay debt which was previously approved by Barrow County voters and is currently outstanding. ESPLOST directly offsets property tax millage that would otherwise be levied. The ESPLOST can pay bond debt and shares the cost of educational facilities and equipment with visitors and all citizens – not just property owners. Sales tax offsets property tax and helps keep property taxes stable.
The ESPLOST renewal vote is Tuesday, March 21 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early Voting will be held weekdays Feb. 27- March 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday voting will be available March 3 and 10.
PROPOSED ESPLOST PROJECTS
• Construction as needed for growth
• Improvements to existing BCSS facilities
• Continue to repay previously incurred bond debt
• Acquire instructional and administrative technology
• Purchase instructional, vocational, and physical education equipment
• Purchase safety and security equipment
