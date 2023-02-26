ESPLOST-graphic

The Board of Education approved the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) VII Resolution and call for election on March 21.

An ESPLOST is the option for a local school system to call a referendum approving a one percent sales tax for school construction and/or retire bond debt. The penny sales tax spreads the responsibility of educating children to all citizens and visitors of the community. Anyone who spends money in Barrow County is funding the ESPLOST, regardless of whether or not the person lives in the county.

