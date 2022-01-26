The Barrow County Board of Education is seeking solutions to help remedy the onslaught of mental illness experienced by students, which has become so widespread a national state of emergency in children’s mental health was declared by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the Children’s Hospital Association in October 2021.
Together, this coalition of medical professionals released a letter expressing concern over the steady rise in childhood mental health issues over the past decade, which has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Many students have experienced social anxiety, homelessness, increased loss, food insecurity, no supervision, loss of engagement, motivation related to anxiety and depression and self-harm, among a list of other mental health issues.
With National School Counseling Week coming Feb. 7, Christina Lowe, director of student services for BCSS presented to the Board of Education the national issue and its local impact on students in Barrow County. She also discussed the responsive and preventative services and other ways school counselors, teachers, administrators and the community have responded to the issue.
During the 2021-2022 school year, Lowe reported the school system notified the parents of 124 students who threatened to harm themselves, 19 students who performed self-injurious behavior, three who threatened to harm another person and three who attempted suicide.
“Our kids are struggling,” she said.
“We can be a big advocate for the mentoring program,” said board member Stephanie Bramlett.
“Spending that one-on-one time with a child every week makes a huge difference in their mental health,” she said. “We as board members and as community leaders, we really need to be pushing that program as much as we can.”
According to discussions among board members, out of 15,000 students, BCSS only has 30 counselors and nine mentors at this time. System-wide, there’s only one school counselor for every 482 students.
“This job description that y’all just shared with me scares the bejeebers out of me,” said board member Ricky Bailey about the expectations of the system’s school counselors.
“These folks cannot do this job. What we’re asking is impossible for these folks, he said. “From my vantage point, we have them spread so thin I don’t know how they get through the day.”
“You’ve got to fix the family unit, too” said Beverly Kelley, who suggested using other entities within the community as a resource for combatting the issue. “Us as leaders need to get with some of the other leaders and say ‘hey this is all of our problem’,” said Kelley.
“We really do as a system and as leadership in the system have to be cognizant that the whole world has changed, not just schools,” said BCSS superintendent Dr. Chris McMichael. “As educators, we tend to want to be the ones who want to fix everything. I think sometimes we take so much of that on as educators and we have to really be careful about it.”
“I’m not saying we don’t go down every trail and every path to help every child,” said McMichael, but they go home and go right back into where it started. “It’s always been a one-step-in and two-steps-out process,” he said.
“I think that’s one of the big reasons were seeing teacher burnout and counselor burnout. We really have to be cognizant of that.”
