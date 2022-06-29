A Parent's Bill of Rights policy promoting parent involvement in schools is being considered by the Barrow County Board of Education and is on the table for public review until its next scheduled meeting.
The new policy follows the passage of HB 1178 this legislative session, which Governor Brian Kemp signed into law.
As a result of some of the provisions of this law, a new policy with more detail on the process is necessary.
Some of the policy's requirements include making instructional materials intended for classroom use available for parents to review during the first two weeks of each grading period, either online or on site.
Parents will be able to object to instructional materials and address any other issues or concerns they may have on their child's study materials.
Parents will also be given the opportunity to withdraw their child from the school's prescribed course in sex education through a written objection.
A written objection can also be filed by parents to prohibit photographs, videos or voice recordings of their child.
Procedures required by this policy will be posted on the school district's website and made available for review on site upon request.
