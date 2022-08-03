The Barrow Board of Education recently recognized its 2021-2022 Barrow’s Exceptional Support Team (BEST) Award winners at its August 2 meeting.
A winner is selected in each of the five service categories: service employee, school nutrition, transportation, support personnel and contributing professional.
“They all play a special role in our system,” assistant superintendent of support services Ken Greene said.
“The things you all do for staff, kids and every family is just beyond amazing,” superintendent Chris McMichael added.
The following were individuals were awarded:
• Ashley Parham: service employee, ITS
• Betsy Sheffield: school nutrition, Bear Creek Middle School
• Verel (Valentine) Whittaker: transportation, bus driver
• Debbie Davis: support personnel, school nurse at Winder-Barrow High School
• Gary Wood: contributing professional, school counselor at Westside Middle School
OTHER RECOGNITIONS
The superintendent and BOE also recognized the following individuals and organizations during its meeting Aug. 2:
• Community partner Bethlehem Church for its contributions to the school system, students and community. The church sponsored Java Joy to go to all schools and programs in April and May to thank teachers; gave “welcome back” lunches to transportation and maintenance; distributed book bags to students in a partnership with Barrow Family Connection; and is currently going to all schools and programs during August and September to serve around 2,200 staff members.
• The Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s Tar Wars Poster Contest winners. The contest is part of a tobacco-free education program provided to all fourth grade and fifth grade students. The hospital representative said the program is particularly relevant because Barrow County has a higher rate of lung cancer than nearby counties. The winners were Melody Chavous (Kennedy Elementary School, 1st place), Asare Opoku (Yargo Elementary School, 2nd place) and Jayden Babilonia Hernandez (Auburn Elementary School, 3rd place).
• Apalachee High School’s media specialist Todd Cates who was named the school system’s 2022 Library Media Specialist of the Year and the Region 5 Library Media Specialist of the Year.
OTHER BUSINESS:
In other business, the BOE approved the following agenda items:
• Renewal of the Remind two-way communication platform, which will amount to $29,990 for the 2022-2023 school year.
• Renewal of the Incident IQ help desk software, which will amount to $28,588, with the Authorization of yearly renewal for the next two years, contingent upon pricing remaining within 3% of the previous year.
• Renewal of the Lightspeed web filtering solution from sole source provider Howard Technology Solutions, which will amount to $71,250, with the authorization of yearly renewal for the next two years, contingent upon pricing remaining within 3% of the previous year.
• Continued use of contractors ACS and FQS in FY23 for cleaning labor support, which will cost $400,000 and $300,000, respectively.
• Renewal of the Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Student Growth Measure for language arts, which will amount to $26,502 annually from L4GA grant funds.
• Purchase of 150 Goalbook Toolkit licenses, which will cost $75,863, to provide guidance to special education teachers working with specialized student populations to vary the levels of instructional support and to individualize learning.
• Contract with Medical Provider Services, Inc. as its Medicaid billing service. The cost will be 12% of total reimbursements from Medicaid funds, with the contract renewing yearly, as long as the school system is satisfied with services and the cost remains at 12% of paid claims.
• New software service agreement with Tyler Technologies for migration to Traversa from VersaTrans routing software. It will cost a one-time fee of $27,544, with a top annual fee of $19,937 from SPLOST funds.
