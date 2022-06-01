For the first time in 16 years, the school board voted to roll back its tentative millage rate to 17.88 during its work session May 31.
Since the 2022 tax digest was released a few weeks early this year, the Barrow County Board of Education met for its first millage rate discussion in a special called meeting May 24.
During that meeting, the board discussed how the tax digest changed over the year, what the millage rate should be based on those changes and the potential ramifications of its decision, whether it be to lower the millage rate or keep it the same.
The 2022 tax digest was laid out in a comprehensive presentation by Barrow County School System’s (BCSS) assistant superintendent of business services Jennifer Houston.
Houston explained the components to the overall tax equation when it comes to property taxes, the school’s millage rate and the resulting tax amount paid by property owners in the county.
To help the school board come to a decision on the millage rate, Houston highlighted what’s effected this year’s changes and factors that should be considered when setting the millage rate, including how much it costs to educate one student each year, how much funding is received from the average homeowner and expenses the school system has taken on in regards to recent growth.
Houston also ran comparisons of nearby counties as well as counties with demographically similar student bodies on cost per student, millage rates and median home values.
The following are some of the key takeaways from Houston’s presentation:
PROPERTY TAXES
Property taxes accounted for 31-33 percent of the school district’s general fund revenue for the 2021-2022 school year.
All real property and personal property are taxable unless the property has been exempted by law. Real property is land and generally anything that is erected, growing or affixed to the land.
Personal property is everything that can be owned that is not real estate such as boats, airplanes, machinery and business inventory.
TAX DIGEST AND MILLAGE RATE
The tax digest is the official list of each tax payer subject to property taxes, combined with the assessments and amount of taxes. The tax digest is prepared by the tax commissioner based on information obtained by the tax assessor.
The tax assessor determines the assessed value of each property in the county at 40 percent of the fair market value. The fair market value is determined using a strict set of standards, guidelines and national and local regulations.
Once the tax digest is released each year, the millage rate for the school system is set by the Board of Education. The tax rate of one mill represents a tax liability of one dollar per $1,000 of assessed value.
For the last 16 years, the school system’s millage rate has remained the same at 18.5.
The school system raised the millage rate to 18.5 from 17.5 in 2007. Prior to that, the school millage rate was 18.9 in 2003 and 2004, 19.5 in 2001 and 2002 and 19.25 in 2000.
BARROW COUNTY MEDIAN SCHOOL TAX
According to the 2020 U.S. Census, the median home value in Barrow County is $169,900.
More realistically, the Zillow Home Value Index says the median home value in Barrow is $307,000.
In comparison, the census median home value is $210,000 in Jackson County, $235,000 in Gwinnett and $186,800 in Clarke. Zillow’s median home value is $353,000 in Jackson, $385,000 in Gwinnett and $282,000 in Clarke.
While Barrow has the lowest value according to the 2020 U.S. census, on Zillow, its houses are selling a little bit more than Clarke County, but still lower than all other surrounding counties.
For a $307,000 home in Barrow County, at an 18.5 millage rate, with 40 percent taxable value, minus a $2,000 homestead exemption, the median household would pay $2,234 in school tax.
BREAK EVEN POINT
The cost of educating one full-time enrolled student (FTE) in the BCSS was $10,230 for the 2021-2022 school year.With federal and state funds covering 66 percent of that cost, the remaining $3,478 is funded by local property taxes.
The 2021 commercial property tax digest totaled $429 million, which at 18.5 mills, divided by 14,522 students, comes to $547 per student.
The 2021 industrial property tax digest totaled $587 million, which comes to $405 per student.
If commercial and industrial taxes are added to the property tax received from a $307,000 home, with an 18.5 millage rate, the total revenue received by the school system would come to $3,186, which is just shy of the $3,478 cost the school system must cover to educate one child each year.
Therefore, in order for a single home to fund one student’s education in full, the home value would need to exceed the median home value of $307,000.
WHAT HAPPENED IN 2022?
The net digest increased by 24.94 percent and totals over $3.4 billion. This was largely due to reassessed property that was already on the digest, which accounted for a net increase of $454,108,418.
Meanwhile, new construction increased by $178,791,373, personal property increased by $50,570,877 and exemptions increased by $22,636,965.
SALES RATIO STUDY
Sales ratio studies by the Department of Audits are the primary tool by which assessors can monitor their accuracy on property valuations. By measuring the level and uniformity of assessed values to current market values, the sales ratio studies are a valuable tool in prioritizing reappraisals. If the ratio is below a certain threshold set by the state, the county is fined, which is the reason the tax assessor must perform reassessments.
EXEMPTIONS
Besides the $2,000 homestead exemption, which is applicable for any owner-occupied principal residence, there are two local exemptions for seniors: HB 985 and HB 1124.
HB 985 is a local partial school tax exemption, which allows for a $20,000 reduction to taxable property. To be eligible, taxpayers must be 62 years or older, their annual income must be under $80,280 and derive from social security or retirement and all other income must be under $20,000.
HB 1124 is an extra local school tax exemption, which allows for a $60,000 reduction to taxable property for individuals 62 years or older with income that doesn’t exceed $32,200. In December 2014, the Board of Education unanimously voted to modify this exemption and seniors are no longer required to submit a new application every time their home is reevaluated.
Other exemptions are available for veterans, conservation, income in the poverty level and more.
In order to increase an exemption to provide further relief to taxpayers, particularly to seniors, the local delegation would have to advertise, introduce and pass an amendment to the County Charter. It would then go to the voters in the following general election for ratification. If passed, it would go into effect the next tax year starting on January 1 following its passage.
MILLAGE ROLLBACK
A millage rollback is based on reassessments of property that was already on the digest for 2022. The total amount of reassessments in the 2022 tax digest is $489,599,091, minus exemptions of $35,490,673, nets $454,108,418 added to the tax digest because of updated values.
If the school board decreases its millage by 2.545 mils, down to 15.955, it would receive the same amount of tax money as the previous year on the property that was on the digest in 2021.
BUDGET
Since the school board rolled back its millage rate to 18.5 in 2007, an additional 2,596 full-time enrolled students (FTE) have been added the tax digest, which includes an increase of 632 special education (SPED) FTE.
Since 2010, the school system has added 445 gifted FTE and 193 English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) FTE.
The school system anticipates revenues for the next fiscal year to total $155,154,123. Meanwhile, the anticipated expenditures total $159,933,466, which leaves $4,779,143, which would require the school system to dip into its fund balance to cover.
The estimated fund balance for June 30, 2022 is $45,000,000. For June 30, 2023, the estimated fund balance is $40,220,857.
DECISION
The overall conclusion Houston’s presentation came to is that while the county is working with a record-setting tax digest in 2022, exceeding $3 billion, the needs of the school system have increased with it.
The lowest the millage rate that would cover estimated expenditures for FY2023 is 16.5, which would bring in $52,879,470.
At 17.881, the school system would receive $57,146,297 and would be able to cover expenses as well as its deficit. At 18.5, where it is now, it would bring in a surplus of $6,691,266.
DISCUSSION
How much and where taxpayer funds are dispersed are often topics that initiate division among any voting entity, whether it be the school board, the county board or city councils. Since the largest portion of property taxes goes to the school system, the school board’s millage rates each year can weigh heavy on the minds of board members as it almost inevitably triggers some level of disagreement.
This year’s discussion was no exception.
The board left the May 24 meeting with most members in favor of a millage rate rollback to bring some relief to Barrow residents, but some in favor of keeping it at 18.5 for fear of the unknown in the next few years, particularly with the economy.
“I just don’t see changing the millage rate this year,” said Lynn Stevens, the board’s longest-serving member.
“I don’t want to have to lower the millage rate and then have it cost us money from the state and have to come back a year or two from now if we have a recession and raise it back up,” she said.
Stevens also raised concerns about the 2022 tax digest’s impact on senior citizens on a fixed income.
“I would much rather we look at giving exemptions or eliminating taxes, maybe not all at once, but gradually, for senior citizens and maybe doing another $20,000 exemption to increase every year, so by the time they’re 70, they’re not paying [school] taxes.”
“It’s just not right for folks who have limited incomes or retirement incomes to have to deal with what’s happened here. They’re getting hit from all sides.”
In response to Stevens, Bill Ritter pointed out “a lot of people are on fixed income.”
“Whether they’re senior citizens or making a salary, it doesn’t mean they’re not on fixed income,” he said.
“If you look at the optics of 18.5 to 18, the advertised tax increase goes from 15.9 down to 12.8 and our net loss isn’t that big of a difference,” said Ritter.
Stevens disagreed with Ritter and said, "the last thing I want is for us to lower the millage rate for the optics, which is an average of $39 between 18 and 18.5 [mills] and then have to come back later and say ‘well, we’re $3 million short’."
Lisa Maloof said that although she’s “certainly in support of gradually helping our seniors,” she said she would like to see a rollback, but “still give our teachers and our staff the raises that they deserve and possibly look at increasing them a little more.”
“We want to be competitive,” said Maloof.
“If we can’t figure out how to lower the millage now with almost a half a billion increase in the digest and about $13 million overage in the reserve fund, how can we ever justify it?” said Kenny Lumpkin.
“I think what we owe ourselves and taxpayers is to take a good look at this. It’s a fine line we have to walk,” said Ritter.
“We’re fiscally responsible for a lot of people in this county. We have to be able to look ourselves in the mirror with whatever we vote. Are we doing the right things for the kids? Are we fiscally responsible to our constituents, the taxpayers? Are we doing what’s fair? I think that’s what it all boils down to,” he said.
The board ended the May 24 meeting on that note and came back to the issue during its May 31 regular work session.
During the second round of discussions, Stevens opened by mentioning concerns about recent inflation and “huge increases in just about everything,” suggesting that it’s “entirely possible” the board will need to take more money out of its reserves.
Referring to the current millage rate of 18.5 and the proposed 17.88 rollback rate, Stevens pointed out the difference between the two rates is about $70 per household, which is “not much,” she said, “but it adds up when we have to spend it.”
“There’s tons of ways we need to spend this money this year. We can look at reducing this next year if these numbers hold up, but we also don’t know if they’re going to hold up,” said Stevens.
On the opposite end of the argument, Beverly Kelley said, “I don’t think its fiscally conservative to now say that we know the money has come in a lot higher so let’s see what we can do to spend every bit of that instead of giving it back to the taxpayers,” in response to Stevens opening remarks.
“If it costs somebody $70 a year more on their average tax bill, for us to have what we need in terms of counselors and social workers, then I don’t have a problem with that,” said Stevens.
“You’re playing politics,” Kelley told Stevens. “If a democrat said that you would have a holy fit.”
In support of the rollback, Stephanie Bramlett added that, “this board and that superintendent have always made sure these students and these teachers have everything they need and I doubt that’s going to stop right now.”
The last and final opinion on the issue came from Rickey Bailey, who told the board, “I think the fiscally responsible thing to do is lower the millage rate."
“If we mess up, we go back,” he said.
"We’ve got to have the political will that if we need it, we go back up,” said superintendent Dr. Chris McMichael. As for now, McMichael confirmed to the board the budget includes “everything we need.”
Bailey then called on the board to make its vote for the tentative millage rate. “We’ve talked it to death,” he said.
A motion to set the tentative millage rate to 17.88 was passed in a 7-1 vote with Stevens opposed.
IMPORTANT DATES:
The first of three public hearings on the tentative millage rate will be held Thursday, June 9 at 10 a.m.
The second public hearing will be Thursday, June 9 at 6 p.m.
The third and final public hearing will be June 20 at 1 p.m.
The board will make its final vote on the millage rate during a called meeting at its work session June 21.
All meetings are held at the BCSS Professional Development Center, located at 179 W Athens Street in Winder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.