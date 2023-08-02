Property taxes help to fund the public school system. Over 15 years ago, local Barrow legislation designated a tiered education tax based on property value and income. Within the tiered system, qualified senior citizens with home values below $200,000 were exempt from paying school taxes if they fell within the income limitations.

Property tax assessments are completed every two to three years. Each May, the Barrow County Tax Assessor’s Office sends out appraisals to homeowners which include the estimated property tax for that year, which is due in the fall.

