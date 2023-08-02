Property taxes help to fund the public school system. Over 15 years ago, local Barrow legislation designated a tiered education tax based on property value and income. Within the tiered system, qualified senior citizens with home values below $200,000 were exempt from paying school taxes if they fell within the income limitations.
Property tax assessments are completed every two to three years. Each May, the Barrow County Tax Assessor’s Office sends out appraisals to homeowners which include the estimated property tax for that year, which is due in the fall.
In recent years, home values have significantly increased in the community, up to 25% in some areas. When property appraisals went out in May 2022, many senior citizens found their home value assessed over $200,000 and were surprised to see that they were required to pay school property tax.
To help relieve the burden of senior citizens on a fixed income, the Board of Education started the process to revise the current tiered tax system. In the fall of 2022, the Board of Education commissioned the Carl Vinson Institute of Government from the University of Georgia to conduct a Barrow Tax Study. The findings of the study were presented on Jan. 31, 2023, to the Board of Education.
The Board of Education has been receptive to feedback and input from the community. Several times this spring, individuals have spoken to the Board of Education to share their concerns and ideas. In June, open mileage rate hearings were held in which further discussion and explanation were conducted.
On Tuesday, August 8, another meeting will be held for the Board of Education to continue the discussion on how to proceed with a modified property tax exemption. The presentation will include information on current aged-based property tax exemptions and comparisons with other districts that have aged-based property tax exemptions. The presentation will also introduce additional ideas for aged-based property tax exemptions and review the financial impact of additional aged-based property tax exemptions to the school system.
This meeting is open for the public to attend, but it will not be a public forum in which guests are permitted to speak. The meeting is an opportunity for the Board of Education to learn more and have discussions among themselves. Anyone wishing to speak on the topic can sign up to speak at a future board meeting.
The meeting will be held at the Professional Development Center at 179 W. Athens St, in Winder. It will also be broadcast on the BCSS YouTube channel for viewing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.