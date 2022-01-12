The Barrow County Board of Education nominated Bill Ritter to serve as its chairman for another term and board member Jordan Raper was elected unanimously by the board to serve as vice-chair.
Board member Lynn Stevens voted in opposition to Ritter’s nomination.
The board also approved the affirmation of its strategic plan, system vision, mission and beliefs as well as its code of ethics and the following items on its consent agenda:
KENNEDY ELEMENTARY COOLER REPLACEMENT
Final closure of the Kennedy Elementary School cooler/freezer replacement project, which was completed in the summer of 2019. Now that all necessary close-out documents have been received and final payments made, the final close-out with the Georgia Department of Education will release to Barrow County Schools the final ten percent of state capital outlay funds for this project, which totals $54,050.
GAS WATER HEATER PURCHASE
After receiveing bids, the lowest price overall was submitted by B & L who submitted an alternate water heater unit manufactured by Rheem at a cost of $13,116 per unit. The board approved the purchase of 13 units and to allow up to $191,000, which is equal to the cost to buy the units from the second lowest vendor. The purchase will use Cares Act III funds.
MOBILE CLASSROOM INSTALLATION
The maximum price of $185,000 to allow a contractor to assist with the placement and installation of mobile units, which will be funded by SPLOST. Barrow County Schools will utilize Charles Black Construction to assist with placement, installation, and final hook up of mobile units at various school campus locations.
STEEL AND ROOF PACKAGES FOR INNOVATION CAMPUS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
The maximum price of $4,000,000 for steel and roof packages on the new Innovation Campus elementary school project, which will be funded by SPLOST.
