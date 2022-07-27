Over the last two years, the Barrow County School System has been able to provide free, nutritious meals to children due to the USDA waivers associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. These federal waivers have enabled BCSS to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students in schools, provide free meal bags to anyone age 18 or younger when schools were closed and provide free meal bags to students enrolled in virtual learning.
Congress did not extend the USDA's authority for the waivers and they expired on June 30, 2022. Due to that, the Barrow County School Nutrition Program will resume its meal program prior to COVID-19.
Families will be encouraged to complete the School Benefit Form (Free or Reduced Meals) to determine eligibility for the 2022-2023 school year. Children already receiving Food Stamps or TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) are automatically enrolled and do not need to complete a School Benefit Application. Email Olinda.Slaton@barrow.k12.ga.us with questions.
Families should plan on the following for the next school year:
• Breakfast will still be served at no cost to all students.
• School lunch meals should be paid for in advance or at the time of purchase.
• Barrow County School System does not allow school lunch charges except in unusual circumstances.
○ Elementary and middle school students will only be allowed to charge for up to 5 meals. After this, an alternative meal will be provided.
○ High school students and adults are not allowed to charge for any meals. An alternative meal will be offered to the student.
2022-2023 lunch prices are as follows:Elementary students - $1.50
• Middle students - $1.75
• High school students - $2
• Reduced price lunch (all) - $0.40
• Adult lunch (all) - $3.50
