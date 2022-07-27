Over the last two years, the Barrow County School System has been able to provide free, nutritious meals to children due to the USDA waivers associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. These federal waivers have enabled BCSS to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students in schools, provide free meal bags to anyone age 18 or younger when schools were closed and provide free meal bags to students enrolled in virtual learning.

Congress did not extend the USDA's authority for the waivers and they expired on June 30, 2022. Due to that, the Barrow County School Nutrition Program will resume its meal program prior to COVID-19.

Locations

