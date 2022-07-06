Barrow County School System (BCSS) released the following 2022-2023 open house and orientation schedule for the 2022-2023 school year:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
All elementary school open house times are for Friday, July 29.
AUBURN: 8-10 a.m. (all grades)
BETHLEHEM: 8-10 a.m. (all grades)
BRAMLETT: 8-10 a.m. (all grades)
COUNTY LINE: 8-10 a.m. (all grades)
HOLSENBECK: 8-10 a.m. (all grades)
KENNEDY: 8- 9:30 a.m. - students with last names starting with A-M; 9:30-11 a.m.- students with last names starting with N-Z
STATHAM: 8 - 9:30 a.m. - students with last names starting with A-M; 10-11:30 a.m. - students with last names starting with N-Z
WINDER: 8 - 9:30 a.m. - students with last names starting with A-M; 10-11:30 a.m. - students with last names starting with N-Z
YARGO- 7:30-8:30 a.m. - students with last names starting with A-M; 8:30-9:30 a.m. - students with last names starting with N-Z
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
AIM/CFIT: Sixth grade orientation - July 28 at 6 - 8 p.m.; Open house July 29 at 10 a.m. to noon (all students)
BEAR CREEK: Sixth grade orientation - July 28 at 6 - 8 p.m.; Open house (grades 7 and 8) July 29 at 10 a.m. to noon
HAYMON MORRIS: Open house July 29 at 10 a.m. to noon (all students) *possible updates on July 14
RUSSELL: Open house July 29 at 10 a.m. to noon (all students)
WESTSIDE: Sixth grade orientation July 28 at 6-7:30 p.m.; Open house (grades 7 and 8) July 29 at 10 a.m. -noon
HIGH SCHOOLS
APALACHEE: Ninth grade - July 28 at 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; 10th grade - July 28 at 1:30-2:30 p.m.; 11th grade - July 29 at 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; 12th grade - 1:30-2:30 p.m.
BARROW ARTS AND SCIENCES ACADEMY: 11-12th grade - July 28 at 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; 10th grade - July 28 at 1:30-2:30 p.m.; ninth grade - July 29 at 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; eighth grade- July 29 at 1:30 - 2:30 p.m.
WINDER-BARROW: Ninth grade - July 28 at 8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.; 10-12th grade - July 29 at 11:30-2:30 p.m.
