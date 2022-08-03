Chick-Fil-A in Winder is hosting a School Supply Drive from Monday, Aug. 1 through Saturday, Aug. 6. All items donated to Chick-Fil-A Winder will be given to the Barrow County Board of Education, who will handle distribution of the items.
Those who bring in five items, get a free Chick-Fil-A chicken biscuit.
Supply suggestions include:
Wide-rules paper, small scissors, colored pencils, crayons, folders, glue sticks, pencil pouch, pencils, spiral notebook, dry erase markers, tissues, hand sanitizer, Expo marker, liquid glue, erasers, highlighters, markers, protractor, copy paper, sticky notes, index cards, tape, Band-aids, paper towels, baby wipes, Ziploc bags, paint brushes, Play-Doh, college-ruled paper, binders, sanitizing wipes and rulers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.