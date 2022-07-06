Barrow County’s controversial school zone automated speed enforcement program, implemented in August 2021, collected roughly $700,000 in its first year of operation.
Barrow County's program is a bit unique as the funds it receives from fines aren't going to law enforcement. Instead, Barrow County Sheriff Judd Smith is giving those funds to the school system.
State law requires the use of funds a local government receives from fines collected by the program be spent on public safety initiatives, which includes police departments, law enforcement, student resource officers (SROs), cameras on school buses, playgrounds, stairwells and other areas identified as needing surveillance and others. The funds may not be used for items such as salaries, school supplies and, according to Smith, "it would even be a stretch to pave a road."
Smith and BCSS public safety director John Skinner have purchased new equipment for SROs, updated its automated external defibrillators (AEDs), which are medical devices used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest by analyzing the heart's rhythm and, if necessary, delivering an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.
Other automated first aid devices, surveillance systems, gun safety programming, fortified classroom doors and over $60,000 worth of tape and first aid supplies for school nurses are being purchased using the funds from the program.
Other local governments who have implemented similar programs, such as the City of South Fulton, made more than $1.7 million between January 1, 2020, and January 31, 2021.
The City of Norcross made nearly $1.5 million between September 2020 and January 31, 2021.
The program was initiated in Barrow by the school system and the Barrow County Sheriff's Office following a string of accidents involving students being struck by vehicles within the county's school zones.
According to Smith, the first incident involved a child who was struck by a motorist speeding on Miles Patrick Road in front of County Line Elementary. Roughly a year later, a child ran out from behind a bus and was hit by an oncoming vehicle. The next school year, a child was hit at a crosswalk at Winder-Barrow High School by a woman speeding as she came around a curve.
Following these incidents, the school system teamed up with BCSO to discuss enhancing student and pedestrian safety within its school zones.
Despite efforts to seamlessly implement the program, it hasn't been well received by residents of Barrow County. Many locals have described the program as a “money grab” or an “anti-constituency” program that is "patently unconstitutional" through which the county is “stealing money from people."
"A lot of people look at it and say it's unconstitutional because they don’t get to face their accuser," said Smith, which is a sentiment he agrees with.
To address this concern, Smith's program offers Barrow citizens a unique opportunity to speak to the state court judge and solicitor to hear cases of those who wish to challenge their ticket. However, this opportunity was provided as a courtesy to Barrow residents and isn't required by state law, said Smith.
Georgia state law establishes a fine of $75 for first-time offenders and $125 fines for second and subsequent offenders.
In comparison, a regular speeding ticket in Barrow County ranges from roughly $200 if the driver exceeds 14 miles per hour (mph) over the posted speed limit, and can be as high as $715 if the driver exceeds 30 mph over the posted speed limit.
The county's program includes seven schools: Apalachee High School, Bethlehem Elementary, Bramlett Elementary, County Line Elementary, Holsenbeck Elementary, Kennedy Elementary and Westside Middle School.
Other schools within BCSS will likely be incorporated into either Statham Police Department or Winder Police Department's programs, which are currently underway and aim to be in place for the upcoming school year.
According to data collected by Blue Line Solutions in its first school year of operation, the program has shown at least an 87% reduction in speeding vehicles, with some school zones reduction reaching 100%.
On average, the program has reduced the number of speeding vehicles across all school zones by 92%.
The speed studies also indicate potentially 22% of drivers have chosen to bypass school zones completely, resulting in 24,124 fewer vehicles driving through each week.
