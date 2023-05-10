The Barrow County Board of Education honored its 2022-2023 retirees during its meeting May 2. The following teachers were thanked for their support, service and positive impact made in the lives of students:
- Robin Bailey
- Karen Bedford
- Amy Bostdorff
- Kimberley Braswell
- Diana Cole
- Leslie Damron
- Beverly Davis
- Deborah Davis
- Jane Fuller
- Sharon Golden
- Jamie Gordon
- Tracey Hixson
- Kristien Johnson
- Pamela Kinney
- Elizabeth Long
- Ellen O'Steen
- Regina Owens
- Carl Parker
- Jennifer Pohl
- Janet Pollett
- Elizabeth Ross
- Lori Rowberry
- Barbara Smith
- Carla Smith
- Natalie Wheeler
- Judy Wilkerson
- Linda Willis
- Larry McElhannon
- Kim Cox
- Vikki Mobley
- Cynthia Peppers
- Sherri Perry
- Becky Ridgeway
- Susan White
- Mavis Shreve
- Mera White
