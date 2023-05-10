Winder-Barrow High School students Jason Bradshaw and Henry Campbell were recognized at the May 2 Board of Education meeting after being selected to attend the Georgia Governor's Honor Program (GHP) during the 2023 summer at Georgia Southern University.

GHP is a residential summer program for skilled, knowledgeable and talented high school sophomores and juniors. GHP provides students with academic, cultural and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators and leaders.

