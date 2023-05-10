Winder-Barrow High School students Jason Bradshaw and Henry Campbell were recognized at the May 2 Board of Education meeting after being selected to attend the Georgia Governor's Honor Program (GHP) during the 2023 summer at Georgia Southern University.
GHP is a residential summer program for skilled, knowledgeable and talented high school sophomores and juniors. GHP provides students with academic, cultural and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators and leaders.
During the nomination and selection process, teachers nominate students to be interviewed by a GHP committee. The GHP committee interviewed 46 students and selected 20 to be the nominees from BCSS. These students then filled out the GHP application, including completing performance tasks based on their areas of interest. Of these 20 students, seven of them were named as semi-finalists and were invited to interview for an opportunity to attend the summer GHP experience. Of the seven, Bradshaw and Campbell were chosen as finalists.
BCSS's school based GHP sponsors are: Stephanie Atkinson, Apalachee High School; Michelle Golden, Winder-Barrow High School; and Audrey Callahan and Ann Locke Ridgeway, Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy.
BCSS director of secondary education Dr. Pete Jones said, "I am proud of all the students who chose to pursue this opportunity and wish our two finalists the best as they prepare for this wonderful experience."
