Forty-one students were recognized at the Barrow Foothills graduation ceremony held May 19 at Bethlehem Church. Graduates from both Foothills-Sims and Foothills-Russell were honored at the ceremony which included remarks from Sen. Clinton Dixon (District 45), who serves Barrow and Gwinnett counties in the State Senate.

Sen. Dixon said, “To the families of these graduates, thank you for your encouragement and support. You should be proud you have raised these graduates to value education, demonstrate courage and overcome obstacles and not give up. To the staff and students of Foothills, thank you. Because of your dedication, we are able to celebrate these students tonight. It is a privilege to be a part of celebrating your graduation.”

