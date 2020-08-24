Angelina Thomas, a 2020 graduate of Apalachee High School, was one of 28 students across Georgia and South Carolina who received the annual Gene Higginbotham Memorial Schlarship from American Pest Control.
The company introduced the scholarship in memory of its founder in May 2016 after he died in August 2015. Since the inception of the scholarship, American Pest Control has awarded $124,000 in total scholarship funds to 94 students, according to a news release, and this spring, for the fourth year, the scholarship was offered to all local students.
Thomas is now attending the University of North Georgia and plans to pursue a degree in health and physical education.
“All of these recipients boasted academic-, athletic-, fine arts- or community service-oriented accomplishments throughout their high school careers and reflected the values held by the Higginbotham family,” company officials said in the release. “The company is proud to support them as they begin their college careers and further their education. American Pest Control will continue to offer this scholarship to high school seniors throughout their wide service area across northeast Georgia and parts of South Carolina.
“The family-owned and operated business looks forward to continuing their support of local communities and education.”
