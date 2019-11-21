On Oct. 4, 21 Apalachee High School SkillsUSA Chapter members attended the SkillsUSA Georgia Champions Rally at the Perry Fairgrounds. Students competed in five competitions: Chapter Banner (designed by Liviya Hill, Betsy Mancillas and Vanessa Neslon); Chapter Display (designed by Jaia Ratliff); Chapter Poster (designed by Brooke Dover); Career Display (designed by Shae Baughns and Sa’Niah Hood); and Career Poster (designed by Shantalle Swift).
The Chapter Banner was presented in the Chapter Banner School Parade by Mancillas and presented by Hill and Zoie Tisdale. Mancillas, Hill and Nelson placed third in Chapter Banner. Ratlife placed sixth in Chapter Promotion Display.
GoofBall Graphics printed the banner. The Chapter Display and Chapter Banner were on display for the remainder of the fair.
