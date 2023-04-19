Apalachee High School SkillsUSA members attended the SkillsUSA Region 2 Competitions on Jan. 19 at North Georgia Technical College in Clarkesville.
SkillsUSA advisors Amanda Pugh and William Wingfield, administrator Deigh Martin and 25 students attended. Students competed in the following competitions:
- Broadcast News Video Production: Kate Mureuta, Stephanie Rivera, Hailey Ruiz, Cheyenne Yang
- Extemporaneous Speaking: Jaylan Hyman
- First Aid/CPR: Joy Oladosu
- Job Interview: Cyara Bradford
- Job Skill Demonstration A (The Booking Process for Law & Public Safety): Eva Castillo-Perdono
- Job Skill Demonstration Open – (Protective Stylze – Cosmetology): Ebun Ajibade
- Masonry: Jorge Mancillas
- Pin Design: Kemon Yang
- Prepared Speech: Nalie Byssainthe
- Quiz Bowl: Nicole Fernandez, Angelina Garcia, Marcelo Macias, Crystal Ramos-Reyes, and Giselle Vasquez-Lopez
- T-Shirt Design: Melany Fernandez
The following students demonstrated leadership skills by awarding medalists at the awards ceremony: Melany Fernandez, Alexa Mancillas, Cynthia Quartermaine, Cynthia Rivera, Stephanie Rivera, Hailey Ruiz and Neo Woodard.
Johanna Cardona and Koreen Mathis were the announcers at the awards ceremony.
