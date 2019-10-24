Apalachee Theatre’s first production of the season, “Silent Sky” by Lauren Gunderson, is opening Saturday, Oct. 26, at 7:30 p.m. with additional performances on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 28, at 6:30 p.m.
"Silent Sky," much like the movie "Hidden Figures," re-centers women who made critical, groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of space.
The play is based on the life and work of Harvard astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, “who yearned to do, learn and discover more than the men she worked for were accustomed to allowing women to do,” according to a news release. “In developing the techniques that led to the first discovery of galaxies beyond our own, she learns just how much strength, determination and passion she is capable of and surprises everyone around her.”
AHS students Ellie Wiegand, Isabel Pollock, Grant Shead, Kylie Durrand and Jordan Lumpkin star in the story, set in 1908.
Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the door. Advance tickets can be ordered by emailing director Susan Pierce at susan.pierce@barrow.k12.ga.us. Fine Arts students are $5.
The rest of Apalachee Theatre’s season includes “An O. Henry Christmas,” Dec. 13-15, “Xanadu,” a musical, March 27-29, and a play for young audiences titled “The Little Prince” on Saturday, May 9. All performances are on the AHS stage at 940 Haymon Morris Rd., Winder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.