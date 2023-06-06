Amanda Pariso of Winder was among more than 9,800 Iowa State University students who were recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester dean’s list. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.Pariso is studying veterinary medicine.
Latest Barrow News
- Amanda Pariso makes Iowa State University's dean's list
- Fire Foundation awards scholarships
- Students graduate from ProjectSEARCH program
- Apalachee High School Legacy Bricks on sale through June 30
- Apalachee High School wins national award in excellence
- Glenwood Alumni Association gives back to local youth
- Barrow Amateur Radio Club's “Field Day' set for June 24-25
- Bailey Boswell of Winder receives honor at LaGrange College
Most Popular
Articles
- Supreme Court rejects Winder's appeal in annexation arbitration case
- Wife, daughter charged with battery after confronting husband's girlfriend at campsite
- 1025 Church launches second campus in Statham
- Recent arrests made around the county
- Two NGMC Barrow staff named Paramedics of the Year
- Man ingests 3.5 grams of fentanyl during traffic stop
- FY24 proposed budget presented to BOC
- Woman found scavenging through residential trashcans arrested
- Recent incidents reported by the Barrow County Sheriff's Office
- Glenwood Alumni Association gives back to local youth
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.