The 2023-24 Barrow County Teachers of the Year were announced during the Board of Education's meeting last week.
Angela Graham from Kennedy Elementary School was selected as the District Teacher of the Year.
The Teachers of the Year from each school are (not in photo order):
• Markita Sims, Auburn Elementary
• Lisa Reed, Bethlehem Elementary
• Haleigh McCain, Bramlett Elementary
• Ashli Borchelt, County Line Elementary
• Makenzy Holdren, Holsenbeck Elementary
• Angela Graham, Kennedy Elementary - District Winner
• Ian Canalis, Statham Elementary
• Christine Whiddon, Winder Elementary
Kate Bertram (now teaching at WBHS), WES Finalist
• Kelly Cravey, Yargo Elementary
• Amber Mann, Bear Creek Middle
• Anna McBroom, Haymon Morris Middle
• Emily Watson, Russell Middle - Finalist
• Jenna Riddle, Westside Middle
• Jennifer Carter, Apalachee High
• Dylan Clark, Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy
• Sarah Glass, Winder-Barrow High
• Samantha Stroup, Arts & Innovation Magnet Program
• Robb Daggett, Horizon Program
• Anabel Snyder, Sims Academy of Innovation & Technology
