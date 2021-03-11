The Apalachee High School FFA chapter celebrated National FFA Week during the week of Feb. 22-26.
The chapter officers planned and organized events throughout the week to promote the Agriculture Education Program and highlight events that encompass building communities, strengthening agriculture and growing leaders. National FFA Week is a time to let others know about FFA, promote the agriculture industry, and show appreciation for those that support our chapter.
Each day of FFA Week, the Apalachee chapter had dress-up spirit days and an event after school. Spirit dress-up days included: America Monday, Camo Tuesday, Blue and Gold Wednesday, Tie Dye Thursday, and Flannel Friday.
To encourage the entire school body and faculty to participate in FFA Week, the officers designed a slideshow that was sent out and presented in every class room to let others know what FFA Week is about and how they can get involved. Throughout the week members, students, and faculty stopped by the FFA back drop that the agriculture mechanics class built to take a picture with the designated spirit wear for the day.
Other events throughout FFA Week were the teacher appreciation breakfast, member appreciation treats being handed out at lunch, an FFA Degree Workshop, the February chapter meeting and a bowling night at Stars and Strikes.
During FFA Week, members and the community helped to collect, donate and put together 100 bags of items to deliver to healthcare workers at Northeast Georgia Medical Hospital in Braselton. Items in the bags included water bottles, chap stick, snacks, candy and mini-bottles of hand sanitizer. Delivering the bags allowed the chapter to show our appreciation for the hard work and dedication for health care workers during these unprecedented times.
The Apalachee FFA chapter had a successful FFA Week by getting students, faculty and the community involved and celebrating what FFA has to offer students in the Agricultural Education Program.
