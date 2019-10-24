The Apalachee High School FFA chapter has been chosen as a finalist to compete for the 2019 National Premier Chapter: Strengthening Agriculture Award.
The National Chapter Award Program “recognizes outstanding FFA chapters from throughout the country that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization,” according to a news release. “These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a program of activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.”
Chapters eligible to compete for the award are “those that demonstrate competency in doing innovative things or taking traditional concepts and applying a creative twist in the Strengthening Agriculture division of the chapter’s program of activities.”
Ten 3-star chapters are selected as finalists for the award and will compete through a presentation and interview process at the 2019 National FFA Convention and Expo, Oct. 30 through Nov. 2 in Indianapolis.
Several local businesses are sponsoring the chapter’s trip to Indianapolis, including: El Real Mexican Grill, Akins Ford, Nelson Sanders Portraits, Carruth Nurseries, Ann’s Flower and Gift Shop, Gene and Matt Tractor Sales, Keith Smith and the Georgia FFA Foundation.
