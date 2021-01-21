In these unprecedented times, many businesses and organizations have found ways to adapt to the new challenges 2020 brought. This is also the case with Apalachee High School’s student-led FFA chapter. Following the chapter’s success in earning a gold emblem last year, the chapter has continued to operate to the best of its ability by adapting to the “new normal.”
During the uncertain times of the high school fall semester, the Apalachee chapter cautiously held meetings and events and took part in career development events virtually. The chapter has strived to display its dedication to agriculture while also being conscientious about following all CDC guidelines when holding activities.
As the semester was ending, the chapter officers wanted to plan a way to give back to the community safely and bring some light to the challenging circumstances our nation has faced. The chapter decided to participate in the Winder Fire Department’s annual toy drive. Students, FFA members and community members helped to donate over 100 toys to the drive through Apalachee FFA.
Toys were delivered by the officers to the fire station on Dec. 15 after the chapter meeting. Hundreds of families were impacted by the toys collected from this drive and Apalachee FFA is honored to take part in this annual event every year. All of this is shining evidence that the chapter is dedicated to continue helping the community despite its challenges and sticking to the FFA motto:
“Learning to Do,
Doing to Learn,
Earning to Live,
Living to Serve.”
